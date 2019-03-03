Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Lee Lampton. View Sign

Susan Lee Lampton, age 72 passed away peacefully at home on February 21st surrounded by family, friends and love. From her birth in Detroit, MI on September 24, 1946 to her death on Thursday, Susan nourished people around her with love, faith and support. She was the best Mom, Sister, Friend, Neighbor and Grandmother anyone could ever hope to have in this life. Born to John and Charlotte (Vignoe) Patrick of Detroit, MI, Susan was the oldest of 3 children. She spent her early childhood in Michigan often spending summers with her grandparents at their lakehouse in Alpina, MI. Some of her fondest childhood memories were winters in Detroit where her father would turn the backyard into their own personal ice skating rink and summers at the lake in Alpina. By high school, the family moved to New Orleans, LA where Susan honed her skills at both violin and flute and developed her deep love of classical music. Susan won many awards for her mastery of both instruments. After high school, she returned to Michigan to attend University of Michigan, earning a degree in Elementary and Special Education. In her retirement years, Susan enjoyed all that life had to offer. She loved to travel with friends and family, knit, sew, garden, camp, hike, craft and her favorite pastime, spending time with her grandchildren. Even during her 7 year illness, she fell in love, learned to dance, joined book clubs, became one of the main voices of her cancer support group and continued to take care of all of those around her. Her love of teaching children continued as well as she often volunteered for children's programs at her beloved church, St Augustine of Canterbury. Susan is survived by her sons; Robert (Tricia) Jones of Akron, Ohio, Jeffrey (Nicole) Jones of Beaverton, OR, Steven (Vivian) Jones of Fresno, CA; her "almost" daughter, Christine (Michael) Schoen of Corte Madera, CA, 6 grandchildren; Ashley and Isaiah Garcia, Andrew and Genevieve Jones, Elle and Mila Schoen, her sister Christine (Paul) Rhorer of Baton Rouge, LA, her brother Michael Patrick of Baton Rouge, LA, nephews Michael Paul and Matthew Rhorer of Baton Rouge, LA and her love, Hans Sprong of Lincoln, CA. She is also survived by the best group of friends, neighbors and church members a person could ask for. The love and support she offered all throughout her life has been returned to her many times over. A Celebration of Life will be held at St Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church on Friday, March 8th at 12:00pm (music starting at 11:30am) The address is 1800 Wildcat Blvd, Rockin, CA 95765. In lieu of flowers, Susan wanted donations to be made to the church in honor of Children's Programs.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

