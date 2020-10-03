Susan, age 58, passed away peacefully after a long illness in her home in Folsom, CA on September 25, 2020. Susan was born in New York City, NY, to Robert and Deborah Mahlman. The family moved many times from NYC to Larchmont, NY, to Miami Shores, FL, to Bloomfield Hills, MI, to La Jolla, CA, then to Santa Cruz, CA, eventually settling in the Sacramento, CA area. Susan attended La Jolla High and went on the receive her nursing degree from San Jose State University. She had a long career as a nurse with Kaiser Permanente, working both in the hospital and as a home health nurse and was passionate about her field and the people she cared for. She loved 70's rock music, movies, reading, the arts, the ocean, especially La Jolla, and the cats she had over the years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Deborah Mahlman, and survived by her siblings Jennifer (Mahlman) McCann (Jim) San Mateo, CA, Rob Mahlman (Robbie) El Dorado Hills, CA and Tim Mahlman (Camila) Hillsborough, CA and her aunt, Barbara Dickson Stewart, of San Francisco, who she was very close, and uncle Don Dickson, of Princeton, NJ. She loved her nieces and nephews Caitlin, Conor (McCann), Thomas, Adrianne (Mahlman) and Catie, Maggie (Mahlman). She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Tessa. There will be a private ceremony on the San Francisco Bay with family. In Susan's memory, donations can be made in her memory to any of the following: American Lung Association
, American Heart Association
or the Sacramento SPCA.