Susan Lynn Matthes of Sacramento, age 64 was surrounded by family when she passed away on June 9, 2019 from complications of cancer. Born Susan Lynn Faddis August 24, 1954 in Roswell, NM to Leon and Audrey Faddis. Susan brought smiles and happiness to all that she met and was loved by all. She always had a beautiful smile and positive attitude. If you needed help Susan was always there. A very dedicated, devoted, and loving wife, daughter and mother. Susan lived her life to the fullest with laughter, love, happiness and the gift of giving to all. Susan is preceded in death by Daughter Jessica. Survived by Husband Ron, Parents Leon and Audrey Faddis, Sister Sandy/Bob, Daughter Jennifer/John and 5 grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on July 10, 2019 at 10:00am at East Lawn Memorial, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sac.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019