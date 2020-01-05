Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan M. Clark. View Sign Service Information Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. 6335 Sunrise Boulevard Citrus Heights , CA 95610 (916)-725-2109 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Marie Clark (nee Galland) passed away in the care of family at her home in Antelope, CA on Dec. 20, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born Jan. 4, 1951 in Whittier, CA to Vernon and Sharon Galland and grew up in San Jacinto, CA. After living in Spain for a few years, she returned to California, got her pilot's license and took to the sky. Susan lived a full life as a mother, adventurer, seamstress, mechanic and fairy godmother. She was everyone's favorite "Aunt Sue" and could always make you feel special. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 35 years Edward Clark, her Mother Sharon Terracciano, her siblings Michael Galland (Karen) and Laurie Ogilvie (Danny McBride), her children Charmon, Cassidy, Rohini, Katie and Jacob Sooy, and her grandchildren Thad and Scarlett Sooy who were her great joy. Her viewing will be Jan. 9 at Price Funeral Chapel (6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights) from 5-7 PM, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary commencing at 6pm. Funeral services will be Jan. 10 at Holy Family Catholic Church (7817 Old Auburn Rd, Citrus Heights) at 10 AM. A bright light in the world, Susan spent her life bringing joy to those around her. If you were touched by her light, please join us in celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holy Family Catholic School at

