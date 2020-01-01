Susan Marie Simon died 12-21-19 surrounded by family in Sacramento, CA at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Harvey Sturgis, and her son Peter Simon. Sue leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Joe Simon, son Scott Simon (Sue), grandchildren Katie Morte (Alan), Jennifer Guerrero (Dallas), sister Carol Jurach (Paul-deceased), sister Helen Brown (Marion), and nieces and nephews. Services will be held on January 3 at 10 AM, at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish on 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento. Reception to follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at sharinggodsbounty.com. This is the organization Sue and Joe volunteered with for 28 years.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 1, 2020