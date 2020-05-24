Susan passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at her home in Citrus Heights, CA at the age of 74. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on March 2nd, 1946 to Albert and Margaret Baxter. Sue retired from the San Juan Unified School District where she was a youth guidance counselor for 40 years. She was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church for 40 years and an active member of the Traveling Elks of Carmichael. Sue and her husband, Bill, were avid adventurers who traveled together for many years including trips to Europe, Asia, South America, and many Alaskan cruises. Sue loved to eat seafood on the coast, hike at Hope Valley and visit historical sites to learn little-known facts. She was a beloved grandmother who was always present to her grandkids. Sue welcomed all into her heart and loved them like family. Her zeal for adventure and generous spirit lives on in her husband of 53 years William Coles, daughters Kathleen Hart (Skip), Tamara Wolf (Brad), and Barbara Xeller (Charles). She is also survived by her five grandchildren Phillip Sparks (Brianne), Alexzondrea Adorno, Sarah Wolf, Francesca Adorno, and Annalise Wolf along with her great-granddaughter, Ophelia Mills, and her nieces and nephews. Sue joins her parents and sisters, Jane Wisman and Jeannie Purpur, in eternal rest. Though Sue's passing was not due to COVID-19 virus, it affected the family's wishes to celebrate her life. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Sue at a future date.



