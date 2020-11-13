Susan O'Connor Haley
March 7, 1938 - October 29, 2020
Sacramento, California - Susan Marie O'Connor Haley. Born Omaha, NE on March 7, 1938 to Leo and Marie Reynolds. Lifelong parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Sacramento, attending the school as a student then as a volunteer when her children and grandchildren attended. Predeceased by husband Kenneth O'Connor and son James O'Connor. Survived by sons: Keven, Daniel, Terrence, Thomas and Steven, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, husband Martin Haley, three step daughters: Mary Webb, Annie Duritsky-Haley, and Maureen Haley, and seven step grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Rosemary Kirrene and Gini Dighero, and numerous nephews and nieces. Graduated from St. Francis High School. Volunteer activities over the years included: Sacramento Food Bank, Literary Little League, Wellspring Women's Center and St. Vincent De Paul Society, to name a few. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. Special thanks to caregivers Sera and Vika, Sutter Hospice, UCD Body Donation Program, and W.F. Gormley and Sons.