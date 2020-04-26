Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Ryness Frantz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 19th, 2020 Susan Ryness Frantz passed away. "Susie" will be remembered fondly by her three children, Libby, Emily, Ed and her brother Gary and sister-in-law Kathi. Born a Southern California girl, Susie attended Arcadia High School, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California graduating Cum Laude, and a teaching credential from UCLA. Susie and her family moved to Sacramento in 1986. In her life, Susie worked as a school teacher, an interior designer and was a mother to three children and 7 grandchildren by whom she is survived. Susie also volunteered at Mustard Seed and various reading programs for elementary students in her later years. She loved to paint, take photo graphs, spend time at Balboa Island with her family, and dream up ways to do "something nice" for others. We pray she is power walking, dancing and laughing in heaven, and we are grateful that we had her in our lives. A Celebration of Life event will be planned at a later date with friends and family.

