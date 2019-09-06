Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Shull Hammond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Shull Hammond, beloved wife, daughter, Gram, stepmom, sister, aunt, friend and teacher passed away on Friday, August 30. Born April 24, 1951, Susan spent her youth in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1969. She then graduated from San Diego State University and later obtained her Master's in Education Degree from Walden University. She loved her teaching career in the San Juan Unified School District where she made many friends. Travel, golfing, gardening, fitness and volunteering with CalRTA were so enjoyable for her in retirement. She had a wonderful heart and loved everyone she met. Her vibrance and passion for life were unrivalled. We will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Susan Shull Hammond, beloved wife, daughter, Gram, stepmom, sister, aunt, friend and teacher passed away on Friday, August 30. Born April 24, 1951, Susan spent her youth in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1969. She then graduated from San Diego State University and later obtained her Master's in Education Degree from Walden University. She loved her teaching career in the San Juan Unified School District where she made many friends. Travel, golfing, gardening, fitness and volunteering with CalRTA were so enjoyable for her in retirement. She had a wonderful heart and loved everyone she met. Her vibrance and passion for life were unrivalled. We will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close