Susan Shull Hammond, beloved wife, daughter, Gram, stepmom, sister, aunt, friend and teacher passed away on Friday, August 30. Born April 24, 1951, Susan spent her youth in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1969. She then graduated from San Diego State University and later obtained her Master's in Education Degree from Walden University. She loved her teaching career in the San Juan Unified School District where she made many friends. Travel, golfing, gardening, fitness and volunteering with CalRTA were so enjoyable for her in retirement. She had a wonderful heart and loved everyone she met. Her vibrance and passion for life were unrivalled. We will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 6, 2019