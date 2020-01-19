Susan Theresa Drumm (née O'Neill) resident of Fair Oaks, passed away on January 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Susan was born in County Derry, Ireland in 1928, one of 10 children. As a young woman, Susan was an adventurous traveler. She lived in Glasgow, New York, Toronto and Chicago but returned to Ireland in 1955. She left her beloved Ireland again in 1956, but this time to marry the love of her life, Patrick Drumm, and they were married 52 years until his passing on January 7, 2008. They resided in Duluth, Minnesota until 1999, when they moved to California to be closer to family. Susan was a women of great strength, generosity, and faith. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and a good cup of tea. She is survived by her children Tricia Nishio (Howard- deceased), Anne Drumm, Patrick Drumm; her grandson, Connor Nishio, and brothers and sisters in Ireland. She will forever remain in our hearts. A private mass of Christian burial will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020