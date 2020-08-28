Susie, who was born and raised in Sacramento, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 78. She graduated from CK McClatchy High School and headed off to San Jose State. Susie returned to Sacramento, married Mike and was a loving mother to Peggy and Michael. She enjoyed a successful career as a legal secretary and a paralegal working for some of the top law firms in Sacramento. Susie enjoyed traveling the US and abroad with her husband, family, and friends. She is remembered for her kind spirit, beautiful smile, being the life of the party, and a consummate entertainer who was known for her outstanding dinner parties. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Mike Yeates, daughter Margaret (Peggy) Cascio, son-in-law Thane Cascio, granddaughter Madison Cascio, sister Lucy Ellen and brother-in-law Bob Hamilton, sisters-in-law Pat Jackson, Kathleen Jackson, brothers-in-law Jim Yeates, Rick Yeates, Bill Yeates, cousins Pam Butts, Janet and husband Leon Diodoardo, Anne and husband Pete Frichette, as well as many other loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son Michael Yeates, Jr. (age 8), her parents Howard and Ruth Jackson, bothers Howard Jr., William (Bill), James (Jimmy), Jack, and Herb Jackson, sisters Betty Kleeman, Bobby Sueker, sisters-in-law Charils McKay, Eleanor Jackson. A virtual Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date. Donations may be sent to - UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation or the charity of your choice
.