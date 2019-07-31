Susannah Staley Bruce passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 69 with loved ones by her side. She is survived by her daughter Amy and sisters Abigail and Mandy. She was an active member of the Sacramento community and will be missed by many. Friends and family are invited to attend her service and burial at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center at 10:30am on Friday August 2nd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susannah's name can be made to the ALS Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 31, 2019