We are sad to announce the passing of Susy Andrea Kolak (Watson) after an extended battle with lymphoma. Susy was surrounded by family and loved ones at the time of her passing. Proud to be Bolivian born, Susy thrived here achieving success as a longtime manager at Sunsplash. She touched hundreds of young people's lives setting so many on a path to success. She lived for her children and grandchildren. Susy is survived by her father Saul and mother Lily, brothers Saul and Hector, sisters Carmen, Maria and Lily. Her sons John and Anthony, her daughters Lily, Carmen, Susy and Christina as well as eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her longtime partner in life David Watson. The family will hold a private ceremony prior to a Celebration of Life to be held at Sunsplash on Saturday, October 12 at 2:00 p.m. We invite all whom loved her to attend.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2019