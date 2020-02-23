Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Carol Claussen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Carole Claussen died peacefully on January 8, 2020 with her family nearby. She was born December 27, 1944 to Grover C. Berry and Corrine Patton in Richmond, CA. She grew up in Sacramento with her mother, Corrine and her new daddy Woody Claussen, along with her two brothers, Fred (Jackie) and Henry (Olga) and many cousins. They enjoyed life in Oak Park on 4th Avenue, near Gunther's Ice Cream Parlor, and on Valletta Way in the Tahoe Park area. Suzanne started her education at Sierra Elementary School, then on to Mark Twain Elementary and Peter Lassen Jr. High. She graduated from Hiram W. Johnson High School, spring class of 1963. After graduation, she went to work for the State of California and worked there for 55 years. Suzanne traveled to many of our wonderful states visiting many relatives. She enjoyed reading and her favorite subjects were history and astronomy as well as mysteries of the earth. Interment will be private. A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held on April 4th, at Regency Place where she lived with Woody and Corrine, while enjoying many dinners with friends and neighbors at the Clubhouse. Please call for details.

