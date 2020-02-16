Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Marie Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Marie Holmes (nee Luckow), born August 14th, 1951 to William and Meredith, passed away surrounded by family on October 31st after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. She was born in Los Angeles at St. Vincent's Hospital, the oldest of six children. Suzanne grew up in Southern California and graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1969, where she was on the homecoming court. She attended UC Riverside, majoring in sociology and playing volleyball where she met her future husband, Greg. She graduated UCR in 1973, the first of her family to earn a college degree. She immediately began a successful career at Sears and CalTrans. She was a successful participant in the Loaned Executive program through the State of California and a leader in the Business and Professional Women organization, helping to spearhead and promote programs to help working mothers including onsite daycare facilities and job-sharing programs. She would often be found at her sons' games wearing their Letterman jackets as she cheered. Suzanne loved to travel, visiting more than 25 countries on four continents and decorating her home with precious mementos she collected abroad. Suzanne is remembered as very loving and generous, a beautiful soul who will be missed by all who knew her. She was always positive in the light of her diagnosis and kept a strong demeanor, always remaining happy around her family. Suzanne is survived by her husband of, Greg, two sons, Jeffrey (Stacie) and Michael (Christina), three beloved grandchildren, Ainsley, Lena, and William (3), five siblings, and 11 nieces and nephews.

