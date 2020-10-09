Suzette Murphy

July 22, 1943 - October 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Suzette was the eldest of three daughters of Ward and Rita Glenn. She is survived by sons Brendan Patrick Murphy and Michael Colin Murphy, grandchildren Catherine (Sanchez), Nicholas, Matthew, Mary, Magdalene, Clare, Joseph, Andrew and Peter, two great-granddaughters, and numerous relatives throughout the United States. Suzette died on the same day as her beloved former husband, Robert Myles Murphy, and was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters Lurana Marie Horn and Monica Marie Glenn, and son Robert Joseph Murphy.

After 27 years as a claims administrator, Suzette retired to teach at St. Michael's Academy, from 2005 to 2017.

Recitation of the Rosary and a Requiem Mass will be held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 4524 Garfield Avenue, Carmichael, CA on Saturday, October 10, at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Remembrances to The Fatima Center or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

May hers and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.





