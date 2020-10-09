1/1
{ "" }
July 22, 1943 - October 4, 2020
Sacramento, California - Suzette was the eldest of three daughters of Ward and Rita Glenn. She is survived by sons Brendan Patrick Murphy and Michael Colin Murphy, grandchildren Catherine (Sanchez), Nicholas, Matthew, Mary, Magdalene, Clare, Joseph, Andrew and Peter, two great-granddaughters, and numerous relatives throughout the United States. Suzette died on the same day as her beloved former husband, Robert Myles Murphy, and was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters Lurana Marie Horn and Monica Marie Glenn, and son Robert Joseph Murphy.
After 27 years as a claims administrator, Suzette retired to teach at St. Michael's Academy, from 2005 to 2017.
Recitation of the Rosary and a Requiem Mass will be held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 4524 Garfield Avenue, Carmichael, CA on Saturday, October 10, at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Remembrances to The Fatima Center or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
May hers and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Requiem Mass
01:00 PM
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
Memories & Condolences
