Sydney L. "Syd" Silva

Obituary
Our beloved sister, daughter, aunt & friend Syd was born November 27, 1951 & passed suddenly from natural causes on December 28, 2019. She had always planned to pass one day peacefully in the arms of Tom Selleck, but as we all know, sh*t happens. She will be dearly missed by her sisters Sharon Davis & Madeline Silva, her near-son Mark Mayugba & his wife Jennifer, her niece Sophia Silva-Agius, Stepmother Maria L. Silva & longtime friends & relatives. Services will be held on Tues. January 14th at St. Mary's Funeral Center Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. Memorial Service at 1:30PM. Interment will be private. Flowers & cards may be sent to St. Mary's Funeral center.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020
