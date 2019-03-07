Beloved father of Ray K. Craig peacefully transition from labor to reward on February 22, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He was a resident of Sacramento (DPH) for over 76 years. Family and friends are invited to visitation at Thompson Rose Chapel, 3601 5th Ave. on Friday, March, 8th from 4 to 7 pm with Masonic Rites at 6pm. Homegoing and Military Honors service on Saturday, March 9th at 11am, Del Paso Union Baptist Church, 1335 Los Robles Blvd. Interment: Sunset Lawn Memorial Park 4701 Marysville Blvd.
Thompson Funeral Home
3601 5th Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95817
(916) 455-3038
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 7, 2019