Sylvia H. Wong passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Born September 18, 1925. Sylvia was born in Toishan, China. Following WWII, she married Harry T. Wong and emigrated to the United States settling in Sacramento, CA. Initially, she worked for Del Monte Cannery but retired in 1965 to become a full time mother to her three sons. Sylvia is survived by her 3 sons, Richard (Diana), Larry (Margie) and Albert (Rose), 6 grandchildren, Brian, Keith, Clarice, Darrell, Tracy and Megan, 4 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Madeleine, Lilly and Anthony. Sylvia has numerous nephews and nieces. Friends are invited to attend a visit/wake on Friday evening, June 14, 2019 between 5:00 and 8:00PM. A memorial service will follow on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00AM. Each of these services will be held at the Harry Nauman & Son funeral home at 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Asian Community Center-Senior Service, 7311 Greenhaven Drive, Suite 187, Sacramento, CA 95831. For more information, please visit: www.harryanauman.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 12, 2019