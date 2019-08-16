Sylvia Lily Lawson joined her husband, Ivan Leslie Lawson and her daughter-in-law Sally Kay Prater Lawson on August 6th, 2019. Ivan and Sylvia were married for 72 years. Sylvia was born in Missouri, the daughter of Esta and Henry Utley She had five brothers and three sisters. She loved her family and told them so often. She loved to dance and listen to music, work in the yard, and occasionally play the slots. Sylvia said she lived to be 95 because God had things for her to do! She is survived her son, Leslie M. Lawson of Sacramento; 2 grandchildren, Tamara Brown (husband Kenneth) and Juliana Lawson; 2 great-grandchildren, Austin Brown and Madison Brown; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Dayalu Ballance. Also surving is niece, Angela Peters (husband Scot), and great-nephew, Connor Peters

