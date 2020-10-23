1/1
Sylvia Pow
1946 - 2020
Sacramento , California - On a Tuesday afternoon our beloved mother, Sylvia Ying-Yee Pow, 73 years old, passed peacefully in her home. She is survived by her husband, George Pow, her two children Christina Pow, Curtis Pow and and her grandson, Zeke Pow. She immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong at a very young age, finally settling in Sacramento. She was an intelligent entrepreneur that owned many businesses throughout her life. She was charitable, loving, and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was loved by her friends and family. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. May she rest in peace.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Jamie and Tisha Schwander
Friend
