Sylvia Pow

October 19, 1946 - October 6, 2020

Sacramento , California - On a Tuesday afternoon our beloved mother, Sylvia Ying-Yee Pow, 73 years old, passed peacefully in her home. She is survived by her husband, George Pow, her two children Christina Pow, Curtis Pow and and her grandson, Zeke Pow. She immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong at a very young age, finally settling in Sacramento. She was an intelligent entrepreneur that owned many businesses throughout her life. She was charitable, loving, and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was loved by her friends and family. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. May she rest in peace.





