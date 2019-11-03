Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Rae Sawitzky-Denzer. View Sign Service Information River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule Street West Sacramento , CA 95691 (916)-371-4535 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Sawitzky Denzer, our devoted mother passed away October 9, 2019, at the age of 74, surrounded by family. Sylvia was born on April 12, 1945 in San Diego, CA, to predeceased parents Kenneth F. Sawitzky, Sr and Lucy Sawitzky (Arvizu). She is preceded by her loving husband Harry M. Denzer, they were married 30 years in Sac. Sylvia grew up in Downey and finally resided in Sacramento. She volunteered her time and talents at Holy Cross Church and School in West Sac. She delivered mail in rural West Sac then in retirement she worked for Advantage Solutions giving out samples of food at Walmart. She always looked forward to making memories at family reunions and Disneyland. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth F. Sawitzky, Jr (Galina), of West Sac, CA and Edward Charles Sawitzky of Reno, NV. She is also survived by six children, Lucinda Lee Ayoob (George), Cynthia Rae Salmon (Ted), Gary Lee Gonzales (Tanya), Elizabeth Renee Lewis, Christina Ann Heidt (Dylan), Brittany Livingston. She has 15 grandchildren, Katelyn Cerullo, Heather Jones who is preceded in death, Allyson Salmon, Amanda Salmon, Brenden Lewis, Kayla Heidt, Kendra Goodridge, Jonathan Salmon, Sara Goodridge, Evan Heidt, Ethan Heidt, George Ayoob, Geordan Ayoob, Emma Sawitzky and three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Alexzander and Liliana Salmon. A funeral Mass will be offered Thurs, Nov. 7 at 11:00am, Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna Street, West Sac. Following Mass will be a reception and sharing memories at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St, West Sac. Internment will be private.

