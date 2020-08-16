Tabitha was born and raised in Sacramento. Tabitha is survived by her two beautiful children Amiah and Royal Forester. Tabitha is also survived by her grandparents David and Judy, her parents Toby and Peggy, siblings Toby, Shenna, Justin, Austin, Roxanne, Heather, Dakota and special cousin David III (her "Bro"). Tabitha is also survived by her Uncles, Aunts and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Tabitha was preceded in death by her Aunt Laurie Lee Horr. Graveside memorial at St. Marys Cemetery Wednesday,August 26, at 11:00am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store