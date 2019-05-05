Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tai Mamea III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tai Mamea III, husband, father, brother, son, and uncle, passed away suddenly on April 19, 2019, in West Sacramento, CA. Tai was born in South Lake Tahoe on January 1, 1969 to parents Taitaiau Siufanua Tiapula-Mamea II and Judi Sam. He was also very blessed and grateful to have been taken in by Gomez and Mary Alice Delgado as a young man. He considered them his mom and dad, and their 7 children, his brothers and sisters. He also had three beautiful step sisters. He loved all of his siblings, nieces, nephews, and in laws dearly. Working to overcome his difficult childhood, Tai worked extremely hard to become successful in his career. We watched him rise from hourly paid positions to landing a great job with The Money Store. Washington Mutual came next. A few years after that, he took a position with J.P. Morgan Chase and then ultimately ended up at Bank of the West. He absolutely loved the mortgage industry. His passion for his work was matched by the desire to motivate and inspire those he worked with. The relationships he made throughout his corporate journey meant the world to him. Tai will be remembered for so many things. Besides being a big kid, he was personally and professionally a friend, a mentor, a teacher, a motivator, a coach. His main goals in life were to provide for his family and be a good papa. He cherished the time he had with his son Tai Tai and daughter Julia. He loved watching them play sports, taking them places and teaching them all he could to make the most of their lives and be productive, passionate members of society. Tai was preceded in death by his mother and father, Taitaiau Siufanua Tiapula Mamea II and Judi Sam, as well as Gomez and MaryAlice Delgado. Tai is survived by his wife Stacey and children Tai and Julia, brothers and sisters Maria, Danny, Bernadette, Rob, Vince, Paul, Colleen Delgado, Sina, Mafua, Kisa Mamea, and lots and lots of nieces and nephews. Papa, we say goodbye to you for now. May you rest in peace. A memorial will be held on June 22, 2019 at 1:00 at St. Mary Church, 1333 58th St, Sacramento, CA 95819 with a reception immediately following in the hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends for Survival, Inc. P.O. Box 214463, Sacramento, CA 95821.

