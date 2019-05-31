Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Takashi Kanenaga. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tak was born on March 6, 1933, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. He was 86. Survived by two brothers, Eddie (Etsuko) of Davis, CA and Jerry (Jean) of Sacramento; five nephews, two nieces and their families in HI, WA and CA. Preceded in death by parents, Kazuko & Tetsuo Kanenaga. Tak served in the US Army during the Korean War and returned to the family farm in Florin, CA. Attended Florin Grammar School, Elk Grove High, Sacramento Jr. College and Lincoln School of Law. Worked for the State of CA for over 20 years and retired to a life of golf, tennis, skiing, enjoying the company of friends, relatives, their children and families and the Sacramento Kings. Our family thanks everyone at Siebenthal Elder Care Home for their superb care of Tak. Private services were held at East Lawn Memorial Park, Sacramento.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2019

