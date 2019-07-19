Our beloved sister, aunt, and friend Tamara Shortt, age 60 passed away peacefully at Highland Hospital in Oakland, CA on June 25th, 2019. She was born March 21st, 1959 to Mary and Richard Shortt, who also had two other children, Angela Shortt and Richard Sydney Shortt II (deceased). An avid reader, expert cook, traveler, and crafter she loved being surrounded by friends and family. Tamara is survived by Clarissa Doutherd, Jasmine Shortt, Marc Doutherd, Chenelle Doutherd, and Xavier Kusic. Celebration of life services held at Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, at 2425 Sierra Boulevard, Sacramento at 10am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 19, 2019