Tamara, "TT", "Tami" Thacher left us unexpectedly on 11/26/19 after battling metastatic melanoma/occupational cancer at the age of 51. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends when she passed. She was a resident of Rancho Murieta, CA. Tami was born February 27, 1968 in Culver City, CA and moved to Sacramento in 1974. She attended Elk Grove High School where she excelled in every sport she played, breaking school records in basketball, swimming and track and field. She graduated from EGHS in 1986 and went on to study at Sac City College for 2 years. In 1988 Tami began her 31 year career with the Sacramento Fire Department where she was a pioneer for women, serving as a firefighter, training officer, paramedic, peer-support counselor and captain. Tami poured her heart and soul in to her work and touched an enormous amount of lives with her caring ways and support. Tami is survived by her loving parents: Lynnette & Mike Sandoval of Rancho Murieta, CA, Father George Thacher of WA, Sister Natalie Johnsen, Niece Bailey "Weezer" Johnsen (Bruce), extended siblings Kathy Orsburn, Kim & Bill Curtsinger, Michelle & Wendy Sandoval, John Paul Thacher, loving Granna Carolyn Grandmain, aunts & uncles Anita & Steve Ortiz, Robby & Kathy Grandmain, Janet & Hal Hydenreich, Edward & Judy Thacher, Bruce & Ann Thacher, many cousins and her very loving cat, Murphy. Tami was gifted with a wonderful sense of humor and never failed to make us all laugh. She was a selfless human being that was deeply dedicated to her family and passionate about her work as a public servant. She will be sorely missed. Services will be held at 11:00 am on 12/9/19 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacramento area Firefighters Widows and Orphans Fund - saffwo.org put Tami Thacher in the donate on behalf box. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

