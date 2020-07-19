1/1
Tammy Madelene Gonzales
Entered into rest, July 12,2020, proceeded by her beloved Son, Luis, her father Raymond & her Niece Raquel. Survived by her Mother Janie, Husband Ruben and children Stacey, Sophia (Randy), Mariah, Louie, Tommy and Selena. Also grandchildren Luis, Andrew, Laylauh, and Jaylen. Tammy is also survived by her sister, Christina(Jimmy), as well as her nieces Dominque, Jessica and her nephew James. Tammy enjoyed a life dedicated to her family and had made many lifelong friends during her 14 year career working for the State of California.Tammy's family and friends will remember her always.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
