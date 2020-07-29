It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Tara Fay Mitchell (nee Arentz), 63 on July 22, 2020 in Sacramento, CA, due to Covid-19. Tara was born in Sacramento, CA on September 29, 1956. As a young girl, Tara played softball for several seasons. Tara went to Sacramento City College to become a Dental Hygienist, but ended up driving for Snyder Trucking, where she met her future husband, LaMar. When Tara and LaMar left the road, she spent several years as a Daycare Provider before becoming employed with the Sacramento City Unified School District in the Special Education/Adult Education department for 20+ years, up to the time of her passing. In 1990, Tara and LaMar's son Andrew was born, followed by daughter Tesa in 1992. Tara was a loving mother and was very proud of Andrew and Tesa. Tara enjoyed traveling; anywhere on the Pacific Coast and Reno to attend birthday celebrations, holidays and the annual Rib Cook-off with her family. Tara is survived by her devoted husband LaMar, and son Andrew, both of Sacramento, and daughter Tesa (Nick) of Orem, UT. Tara is survived by her family in Reno; parents Patricia and Eric Arentz, Sr.; sister Lori Arentz-Knudtzon (Jeff); niece Kathryn Nickles (Justin) and great-nephew Logan Nickles. Tara is also survived by her brother Eric Arentz, Jr. of Tacoma, WA. Tara is also survived by her birth father Ralph Herbert of Federal Way, WA; step-sister Claudia (Spero) of Bellevue, WA, Step-sister Pam (Berne) of Bountiful, UT. She is also survived by sister-in-law Anne Mitchell of Jerome, ID; brother-in-law Van Mitchell (Linda) of Mesa, AZ; brother-in-law Eric Mitchell of Cheyenne, WY; brother-in-law Odell of Sacramento, CA. She was predeceased by her devoted and much loved dog, Nicholas. A celebration of Tara's life will be scheduled when restrictions allow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store