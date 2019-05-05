Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tayeko Ogawa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tayeko Ogawa, 94 passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2019. She was born in Sacramento, CA to Kiyoichi and Setsuyo Hironaka. Tayeko retired at age 55 from a career with the State Dept. of Justice and California Youth Authority. She was an active member of both Toastmistress and the first Asian State Employees Assn. After her retirement, Tayeko traveled extensively. In her spare time, she enjoyed Board games and cards with the family, shows in Tahoe and fun times at casinos. Tayeko is survived by her husband of 68 years, George Ogawa, her daughter's Gale Ogawa, Jeanie Ogawa and Nancy Lee (Stevy) and granddaughters Michelle Wong (Ryan) and Samantha Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents and all seven of her siblings. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am. at Mayhew Community Baptist Church, 3401 Routier Rd, Sacramento, CA. Interment will be private at a later date.

