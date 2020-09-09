1/
Ted Mahoney
Ted Mahoney, 62, died 8/27/20 after a brave battle with ALS. Born in Yokosuka, Japan and raised in traditional Japanese culture, he came to California to attend San Francisco State University where he earned a B.S. degree in Computer Science. He then served in the Army as an Information Systems Analyst 1992-96. Ted worked for the State of California retiring from Caltrans in Information Technology. Ted earned both private and commercial pilot's licenses and enjoyed flying as a hobby and as a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol where he achieved the rank of major, and also contributed to CAP's information technology system. Ted had extensive knowledge and appreciation of classical music. He was a member of the Soka Gakkai International Buddhists. Ted was the devoted son of Iku Sato who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Robin, father Glenn Harrison, stepmother Kristine Harrison, stepson Bryan Cochrane, stepgrandsons Noah and Thomas Cochrane, and their mother Sophia Sieber-Davis. He loved his cats Tiger and Felixa. Ted will be buried at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery after a private funeral on 9/10/20.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

