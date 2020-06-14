Lifetime resident of Sacramento, California. Born August 30, 1937 to parents Edward Morris and Josephine Musacchia, aka Pietro and Noni. Youngest of five siblings who were affectionately called Eddie, Louie, Donny, Joan, and Teddy. Attended California Middle School and C.K. McClatchy High School, Class of 1955, where he served as Student Body President. As a teenager, he worked the counter at Shasta Ice Cream serving ice cream and sandwiches. He also worked odd jobs at his brothers' Driftwood nightclub. And as soon as he turned twenty-one years old, his brothers had him bartending. He earned a teaching degree from Sacramento State College, graduating 1959. After teaching a few years at Hiram Johnson High School, where he also coached baseball and basketball, he decided to switch careers. Realizing that teaching was not going to provide the financial and professional growth he desired, he began working in residential real estate sales in what was then called the Greenhaven '70 planned development community. Becoming successful at selling homes, he decided to establish his own real estate company, Ted Morris Realty. He became a real estate broker helping clients buy and sell residential properties throughout the Sacramento area, primarily focusing on the Greenhaven and Pocket neighborhood. Through his company, he helped launch the careers of numerous real estate agents, and even served as the President of the Sacramento Board of Realtors (SBOR). He was a proud member of the Greenhaven-Pocket community and volunteered his time and services to local youth organizations as a parent participant. During his participation with the Y.M.C.A. Indian Guides youth program, he was responsible for organizing multiple Christmas Tree Lot fundraisers. He was an early President of the Pocket Baseball Little League where he earned the title 'The Pancake Breakfast King' by coordinating an amazing number of pancake breakfast fundraisers for Pocket Little League, the newly formed Pocket Girls Softball League, and local elementary schools. His hobbies included wood working, car restoration, cooking, and home improvement. He was constantly building things. Just about every weekend, the table saw was buzzing aloud while he cut lumber for an abundance of projects, including his trademark house number signs. He took pride in the quality and craftsmanship in everything he made. He enjoyed restoring 1960 and 1970 era sports cars. He owned Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Corvettes, all customized to his stylish bold taste and adorned with personalized license plates. He could be seen cruising around the Greenhaven/Pocket neighborhood wearing his signature bucket hat. One Pocket Fourth-of-July Parade, he drove a bright yellow convertible Mustang with his grandchildren sitting atop screaming and waving to the crowds. At Thanksgiving, he would buy dozens of frozen turkeys and deliver a holiday turkey to each of his property rental tenants, both residential and commercial. During Christmas, he baked hundreds of oatmeal and biscotti cookies, dozens of rum cakes, and gave these treats to family and friends. He enjoyed cooking Sunday night dinners and holiday feasts for his extended family. Plus, he always looked forward to cooking at his Annual Fish Fry. He had many signature dishes, including a family recipe lasagna, broccoli cheese casserole, and twice-baked stuffed potatoes. He met regularly in the early morning at Buckthorns and then later at Caffé Latte with a group of Pocket Ambassadors for coffee and discussion. Coffee club members were long time business and social acquaintances, and they would get together "to solve the world's problems". He was quite fond of using his wit and unique sense of humor to brighten the lives of all around him. He was married twice, survived by 4 adult children (Teddy, Lance, Shellie, Tamera), grandfather to 8 young adult grandchildren (Taylor, Rachael, Keegan, Peter, Sarah, Alicia, Daniella, Kayla) and great grandfather to 2 growing youngsters (Vincent, Isla). The family would like thank Karen for providing extraordinary care and support to our father during his final years. Our dad repeatedly told us, "Karen has been really wonderful to me". At his request, no funeral service will be held. He was 82 years of age, passed away peacefully at Kaiser South Sacramento hospital on June 3, 2020. The Open House is now closed.



