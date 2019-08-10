Teddy Gale Vaughan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teddy Gale Vaughan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Teddy "Ted" Gale Vaughan, 83, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Teddy is preceded in death by his wife, Anne and his brother, Royce, as well as his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie and son-in-law Donald; his daughter Valerie; granddaughter Kristen and her husband Stephen; his daughter-in-law Marie; and his two sisters Lana and Dana. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019, at the Eskaton Monroe Lodge in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.