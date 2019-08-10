Teddy "Ted" Gale Vaughan, 83, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Teddy is preceded in death by his wife, Anne and his brother, Royce, as well as his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie and son-in-law Donald; his daughter Valerie; granddaughter Kristen and her husband Stephen; his daughter-in-law Marie; and his two sisters Lana and Dana. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019, at the Eskaton Monroe Lodge in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019