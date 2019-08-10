Teddy Gale Vaughan (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Teddy all around great guy. I was fortunate enough to..."
    - Greg Scarlato
  • "A great man! Deep in his faith and trust in our Lord. I..."
    - Dennis Ellingson
Service Information
George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento
2691 Riverside Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
95818
(916)-443-7917
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eskaton Monroe Lodge
3225 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Teddy "Ted" Gale Vaughan, 83, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Teddy is preceded in death by his wife, Anne and his brother, Royce, as well as his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie and son-in-law Donald; his daughter Valerie; granddaughter Kristen and her husband Stephen; his daughter-in-law Marie; and his two sisters Lana and Dana. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019, at the Eskaton Monroe Lodge in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.