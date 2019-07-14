Tee (Tomoe) Kanemasu Kinoshita was born April 11, 1926 and died on June 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Tsueno Kinoshita. Tee was born in Alameda, CA, and spent her early life in Oakland, CA. She lived in Chicago, IL, after Internment Camp in Topaz, UT. She eventually settled in Sacramento, CA, where she met her husband Ted. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ann (John) Cornelison and Nancy Kinoshita Gota; and five grandchildren, Jazzmin, Chris, Sami, Matt, and Maya. Services to be held July 27th, contact family for details at [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019