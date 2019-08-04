Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teena Charlene Malm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 23, 2019, Teena Charlene Malm (Bauer) passed away surrounded by loved ones. Teena was born on December 7, 1949, in Oklahoma City, OK to Verona Keel and Vinzenz Bauer, who've both preceded her in death.While living in Long Beach, CA and working for the Department of Adoptions, she met the love of her life, Bruce Gordon Malm. They were married in Las Vegas, NV on February 7, 1970, after knowing each other for only 2.5 months. They moved to the Sacramento area in 1972, after Bruce left the Navy, to be closer to family as they started their lives together. In 1987, they built a beautiful home on 10 acres in Rescue, CA where they lived for over 30 years. There they raised two wonderful children, Gordon (Veronica) and Kirsten (Billy) and later were able to share the joy of two beautiful granddaughters Maya and Camdyn. Teena was an invaluable asset to various law firms in Sacramento, finishing her 40 year career as an administrative legal assistant at VSP. Teena is preceded in death by brothers, Thomas, Jimmy and Vinzenz. She is survived by her husband, two children, two granddaughters, sister Sue (Jim), brothers Leonard (Elaine) and Gary (Joann), numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Teena was an avid water skier and snow skier; enjoyed numerous camp-outs, road trips and hosting family and friends. She was a long-time member of the Camellia City Rug Hookers and the Cameron Park Wine Country Rug Hookers, creating many unique hand hooked rugs. Teena was also a member of the Foothill Red Hat Divas and most recently, the 100th installed member of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She followed in her Mother's footsteps and shared her love for family history, spending many hours tracing family lineages. Teena enjoyed many craft activities, from scrapbooking to making extra special projects for celebrations. She always went above and beyond simply for the joy it would bring to others. Beyond her many talents, Teena was truly selfless and always found the good in every person and every situation. She always brought people together and helped others in any way she could. Her passion for life and the unconditional love she gave to family and friends will echo through eternity. The imprint she has left on everyone she knew will be shared for generations. A Celebration of Teena's Life will be held on August 16th at 1pm, at Green Valley Mortuary: 3004 Alexandrite Dr Rescue, CA 95672. Memorial donations can be made to the Children's Cancer Research Fund (

