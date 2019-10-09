Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Abraham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Coleman Abraham passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 after many years of chronic illnesses. Teresa was born in Sacramento, CA on September 15, 1950 to George and Lillian Coleman. She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1968 and married John J. Abraham on September 3, 1971. Teresa was a devoted servant of Jehovah God since July 6, 1974 and had the wonderful hope of living forever on a paradise Earth in perfect health. She was preceded in death by her husband John, both parents and her brother Mark. She will be deeply missed by her son: Christopher, daughter: Andrea, grandchildren: Teresa Leandra, Isaiah, and Jovani, great grandson: Jaraiyah, siblings: Frances Breckinridge, George Coleman, John Coleman, Robert Coleman, Nancy Thomas, Debra Coleman and Valerie Sage, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 315 W Q St, Rio Linda, CA.

