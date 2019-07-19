Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Anna "Teri" Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teri Kennedy, age 55, was born March 11, 1964 in San Francisco and passed away June 29, 2019 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento following a courageous, four-year battle with EGFR lung cancer. Teri was preceded in death by her dear father, Sacramento attorney Gerald Kennedy. She is survived by her mother Jane Kennedy, daughters Grace and Clare Fina and their father Michael, husband Kris Reilly and step-son Sam Reilly, siblings Sean (Patsy) Kennedy, Daniel (Linda) Kennedy, and Colleen (Brian) Kennedy Sturdivant. Teri graduated from St. Francis High School (1982), UC Berkeley (1986), and earned the Master of Arts and Sciences degree from University of Washington (1990). Well-liked and respected by her colleagues at Cal PERS, where she worked on the Leadership Team for Asset Allocation/Risk Management and Real Estate Unit, Teri retired in April 2016 after 15 years. Teri and Kris Reilly were married in April of this year by Kris's father, Richard Reilly, at a lovely service attended by their many loving family and friends. Everyone who knew Teri agreed she was "wicked smart." She excelled at trivia competitions with Kris, her family and friends. She was a wonderful mother who proudly supported Grace's activities at Glennwood Care Home and Clare in UCLA Women's Rowing. Teri enjoyed dining out at restaurants, walking her dog Moe, entertaining in her home, traveling, bike rides, tennis (she was a 4.5 USTA player and team captain at Rio Del Oro) music and crossword puzzles. Teri cherished her time with family and friends. She was kind, compassionate, generous, and thoughtful to all who had the good fortune to know her. A dedicated lung cancer advocate since her diagnosis in 2015, Teri was the creator and inaugural member of the EGFR Resisters (www.egfrresisters.org). She was instrumental in creating Team TKO and raising thousands of dollars for improved treatments for patients with this rare lung cancer. She also educated groups around the country about EGFR. Teri's family wishes to thank her extended care team at UCDMC and special friends: Janet, Tracy, Maria, Jackie, Alice, Christina, her cousin Kathleen and her loving circle of family and friends. We will always remember your love and support. A private family graveside service was held July 6, 2019 at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. Family and friends are invited to attend a "Celebration of Teri's Life" on July 26 at 4 p.m. at Saint Francis High School 5900 Elvas Avenue, Sacramento. Memorial remembrances may be made to EGFR Resisters (www.egfrresisters.org), or to Grace's care home, Glennwood House 2130 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

