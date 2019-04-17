Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Gomez. View Sign

Teresa Gomez, age 54 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was born March 10, 1965 in Sacramento, CA. She was employed at Mercy McMahon Terrace for 18 years. She enjoyed working with her fellow co-workers and the many residents she attended to and cared for. She was a huge football fan and her favorite team was the Washington Redskins, when football season would come around, she was the first one to participate in the weekly football polls. Her all-time favorite superheroes was Wonder woman. All of her children feel that she was their Wonder woman. She would be remembered for her corky laugh, funny sense of humor, dancing, love for adventure & rollercoasters, and strong work ethic. She loved all her family and friends, and had the biggest heart especially coming from such a small strong woman. She was blessed with and survived by her children Sonia (Jerry), William, Arturo (Erica) and her two granddaughters, Aniyah and Corina. Teresa was preceded in death by her father Arturo Gomez, mother Corine Hernandez, and brother Felix Hernandez. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Luis, Elena, Phillip, Rosanna, Maria and Hector. Teresa will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral service on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Nicolette Funeral Home located at 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento 95819. Reception to follow at the ranch in South Sacramento.

