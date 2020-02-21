Retired Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff, Teresa Rita Rhodes, age 55, of Jackson, CA, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Jackson. Teresa was born in Oakland, Ca on May 25, 1964, a daughter of the late Pauline Kandice (Budai) and George Eusraeio Arellano. Teresa is survived by her husband of fifteen years, Daniel of Jackson; daughter, Christina Arellano, of Selma, CA; son, Brian Arellano, of Selma, CA; sister, Kathy, of Sacramento, CA; brother, George , (Michelle) Arellano, of Red Bluff, CA; grandchildren, Gabriel Arellano, and Danika Arellano. Memorial contributions may be made to For Crippled Children 2425 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95817. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2020