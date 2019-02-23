Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terese C. Wood. View Sign

Terese Catherine Wood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Roseville, California, at the age of 92. Terese was born on January 16, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Catherine and Edward L. DeCourcey, Sr. She married Robert E. Wood and they moved to California. After moving to the Los Angeles area, she worked for the Los Angeles Public Schools for a short period. Bob's employment took them to Marin County and Terese worked for and retired from the Marin County Recorder's Office. After retirement Terese and Bob lived in Folsom and Lincoln. Terese and Bob were married for 63 years. Finally, Terese settled in Roseville and lived out the remainder of her life. Terese enjoyed sewing, knitting and fine needlework, especially Hardanger. She spent hours creating beautiful pieces to give to family and friends. Terese is survived by her brother, Edward L. DeCourcey, Jr.; her son, Daniel R. Wood; daughter-in-law, Jackie Bryla; four grandchildren, Emily N. Wood, Benjamin E. Wood, Catherine A. Wood and Rachael M. Brackett. Terese also leaves many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and two of her siblings, Agnes and Frank. Terese will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA next to the love of her life, Robert E. Wood. The family will hold a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in Terese's honor to VITAS Community Connection, 2710 South Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95833, or made online

Terese Catherine Wood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Roseville, California, at the age of 92. Terese was born on January 16, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Catherine and Edward L. DeCourcey, Sr. She married Robert E. Wood and they moved to California. After moving to the Los Angeles area, she worked for the Los Angeles Public Schools for a short period. Bob's employment took them to Marin County and Terese worked for and retired from the Marin County Recorder's Office. After retirement Terese and Bob lived in Folsom and Lincoln. Terese and Bob were married for 63 years. Finally, Terese settled in Roseville and lived out the remainder of her life. Terese enjoyed sewing, knitting and fine needlework, especially Hardanger. She spent hours creating beautiful pieces to give to family and friends. Terese is survived by her brother, Edward L. DeCourcey, Jr.; her son, Daniel R. Wood; daughter-in-law, Jackie Bryla; four grandchildren, Emily N. Wood, Benjamin E. Wood, Catherine A. Wood and Rachael M. Brackett. Terese also leaves many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and two of her siblings, Agnes and Frank. Terese will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA next to the love of her life, Robert E. Wood. The family will hold a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in Terese's honor to VITAS Community Connection, 2710 South Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95833, or made online VITASCommunityConnection.org Please share love and memories on Terese's Guestbook at www.cochranewagemann.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close