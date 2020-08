Or Copy this URL to Share

Teri Lynn McNallen, 49, of Sacramento, CA, passed away on July 27th in a fatal car accident. Teri was predeceased by her mother, Sandy Poss and her 5 week old son, Jonah. She is survived by her sisters, Candy and Dawn, her niece and nephew, Valerie and Cody, her best friends, Kimberly and Lori, and numerous other family and friends. No funeral services have been made due to Covid-19.



