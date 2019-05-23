Terri Lynn Merrill died peacefully on May 3, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 60. Terri is survived by her 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Terri was born on April 16, 1959 in Orangevale, CA to Raymond Merrill and Sally Kessler. She graduated from Casa Robles High School in 1977. Her children remember her as a loving mother who was very proud of them. She was a very passionate person who loved nature and all beauty in the world. A memorial is scheduled for May 25, 2019 at Chris the King Church at 11:00AM in Orangevale, CA, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terri's life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 23, 2019