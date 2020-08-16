Terri Susan Goodman passed on the morning of August 7, 2020. Terri was born January 3, 1950 in Boston and was adopted by her loving parents, Jeff and Madeline Wingate. Her family moved to Sacramento in 1951. After attending Encina High School, Terri received her Bachelors and Masters degree, in gifted and talented education, from Sacramento State University. Terri taught at Mariemont Elementary School in Sacramento for 25 years. She was a creative and talented teacher and loved her work and referred to her students as her kiddos. Terri was grateful for her wonderful marriage to John Goodman. They traveled extensively worldwide and enjoyed visiting National Parks. After retiring and John's passing, Terri became a professional ceramic artist and moved to Auburn, California in 2010. She showed her work at High Hand Art Gallery, North Tahoe Arts Gallery and Auburn Studio Arts Tours. Committed to community service, Terri was a member of the American Association of University Women and Auburn Arts Commission where she orchestrated the painting of the city utility boxes by local artists and coordinated the Auburn Art Walks. She also volunteered with the Literacy Support Council of Placer County and as a reading assistant and art docent at Rock Creek Elementary School. The love and support of dear women friends and family helped her through life and her last days. Terri will be loved and missed by her sister Linda and husband John Rietter, her nephew Johnnie Reitter, his wife Debbie and children Brett and Ashleigh, her niece Sherri Scruggs and her son Daniel, Terri's Ireland family, her friends and all who knew her. Gratitude is a prayer and Terri was ever so grateful for a full life. Kindness and compassion were her religion. Terri's Celebration of Life is Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, via Zoom Video call. Go to zoom.com
