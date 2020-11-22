Terry Boller

December 5, 1956 - October 24, 2020

Sacramento, California - Terry Boller, also known as "T" to his countless friends, peacefully passed on October 24, 2020. As he enters our Lord's Kingdom, he will reunite with his beloved son Justin, his mother Barbara and father Bill, and his brother Mike. Terry was born in Sacramento in 1956. He graduated from Foothill High School in 1975 and attended Chico State on a football scholarship. He loved sports, whether it was playing linebacker for the Sacramento Buffaloes, or diving with sharks in Hawaii. Terry was truly a unique personality. He was a bundle of energy and a lightning rod for excitement and unpredictability. When you ever spent any time with him, it usually became an experience that you would never forget. Terry is survived by his son Calvin, brother Denny, nephews Brendan and Chris, niece Lynne, his very special cousins, and the love of his life, Ella. A celebration of The Life of Terry Boller will be scheduled at a later date.





