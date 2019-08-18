Terry Foley, born January 2nd, 1956, passed away on August 1st, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Sacramento. His is survived by his brother, Father J. Patrick Foley, his sister, Nannette Woolford (Bill), nieces and nephews and many close friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Bob Foley and siblings, Bruce, Mary, Bob, Jane, and Michael Brent. Terry graduated from Christian Brothers in 1974. He loved public relations and books of all kinds, and had a wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and great laugh. A special thank you to Bill, his caretaker, for his loving care. Private services. Remembrances may be made to the Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome (WSS) Foundation: 1601 42nd St., Sac., CA 95819.

