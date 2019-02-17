Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Leo Schmidt. View Sign

Terry was born on January 23, 1949 to Peter and Anna Schmidt in Elgin, ND. He was raised in Sacramento and served 2 years in the US Army. He was married to his loving wife, Debbie, for 43 years. They moved to Rocklin in 1986 where they raised their two devoted sons, Brian and Mark. He passed away on January 22, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Terry is survived by his three sisters, Diane Crocker, Linda Bonton, and Gloria Perez. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald. He has three grandchildren, Bryce, Gianna, and Kyle. Terry retired from McClellan AFB after 30 years in 1999. He was a 19 gallon AB+ blood donor. Terry will be truly missed by all that knew his sense of humor and charm! Terry asked that any donations in his memory be made to . His family would like to thank the Roseville Kaiser Permanente Hospice Team for assisting in Terry's care the last three months of his life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

