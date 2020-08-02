Terry Nishizaki

Terry Tsutomu Nishizaki passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 66. Terry was born in Ontario, Oregon on July 13th, 1954. He is survived by wife Cathy; daughter Jennifer (Quang); daughter Leah; grandchild Emi; brothers Kenny (Hitomi), Jerry, Craig (Wendy). Terry is preceded in death by his loving parents Tom and Fumi. Terry began his career at Mercy San Juan and Mercy General. He then transitioned to UC Davis Medical Center, where he worked for over 20 years as Assistant Director of Inpatient Pharmacy Services until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed playing golf, attending basketball games, and spending time with family at Wednesday night dinners. Despite his busy work schedule, Terry was very involved with his daughters' extracurricular activities. Terry was also active at Parkview Presbyterian Church. His favorite activity was leading the raffle at church events. In 2015, Terry was diagnosed with Parkinsons and Myasthenia Gravis. He joined a boxing club for persons with Parkinsons and enjoyed weekly workouts. His wife, Cathy was his main caregiver during this time and took him to his many neurology appointments at UC Davis where the staff provided him excellent care. Terry will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held virtually via Zoom. Please email officemanager@ parkviewpc.org
for login information. In lieu of donations and flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.