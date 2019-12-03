Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thaddeus Weyman Shelnutt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday November 27, 2019, Thaddeus Weyman Shelnutt passed away peacefully at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his father Theodore Arthur Grimes-Shelnutt, mother Louise George Ridinger, and wives Adele, and Julia. He is survived by his loving wife Joan Shelnutt, his niece Dawn Cole (Husband Glen, Sons Brandon, Grant and Stephen) nephew Stephen Holt (daughters Corey and Caren) Daughters; Judy Spencer (Husband Curt, Daughter Melanie son Michael), Lori Chissie (daughter Kathryn, daughter Kristin, son Nicholas), Traci Toomey (husband Patrick, son Matthew, son Nico, and son Sam), Manel Hammel (husband Rick and son Bradley) and numerous cousins and friends. Thad was born on March 8, 1932 and grew up in Birmingham Alabama, Auburn and Lincoln California. He is a graduate of both Placer High School and Sacramento State University. Thad's passion was airplanes and flying. He was a member of Funk Airplane Association and various flying clubs. He was also a member of Touchstone Community Church and the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association. He loved family dinners, Leatherby's Ice Cream and Donut Holes. Services to be held Friday December 6th at 10:00 AM Touchstone Christian Fellowship 5300 Madison Avenue Sacramento, California 916 481-7772

On Wednesday November 27, 2019, Thaddeus Weyman Shelnutt passed away peacefully at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his father Theodore Arthur Grimes-Shelnutt, mother Louise George Ridinger, and wives Adele, and Julia. He is survived by his loving wife Joan Shelnutt, his niece Dawn Cole (Husband Glen, Sons Brandon, Grant and Stephen) nephew Stephen Holt (daughters Corey and Caren) Daughters; Judy Spencer (Husband Curt, Daughter Melanie son Michael), Lori Chissie (daughter Kathryn, daughter Kristin, son Nicholas), Traci Toomey (husband Patrick, son Matthew, son Nico, and son Sam), Manel Hammel (husband Rick and son Bradley) and numerous cousins and friends. Thad was born on March 8, 1932 and grew up in Birmingham Alabama, Auburn and Lincoln California. He is a graduate of both Placer High School and Sacramento State University. Thad's passion was airplanes and flying. He was a member of Funk Airplane Association and various flying clubs. He was also a member of Touchstone Community Church and the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association. He loved family dinners, Leatherby's Ice Cream and Donut Holes. Services to be held Friday December 6th at 10:00 AM Touchstone Christian Fellowship 5300 Madison Avenue Sacramento, California 916 481-7772 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close