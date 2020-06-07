Thelma Akin passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1925 and grew up in Georgia and Virginia. She was in a "100 strong all girl's marching band" playing the trombone and loved to tell stories of marching all over the south, especially down Bourbon Street in New Orleans. She carried her 'membership' card in her wallet all her life. Thelma met and married her Navy husband Donald in 1944-in Norfolk, Virginia and became a career military wife. Military life assigned them to several states across the United States including, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Illinois and Germany. They finally settled at McClellan AFB California. During that time they had four children. Thelma was a devoted wife and mother to her family. Thelma and Donald enjoyed many years of bowling at Mardi Gras Lanes in North Highlands and remained lifelong friends with many in their bowling group. After Donald's retirement, they built their retirement home near Yosemite and had many wonderful years enjoying nature in the woods. Donald passed away in 1993 and Thelma remained in their home for many years. She eventually came to live permanently in Woodland, CA. Thelma is survived by her daughter Laurie and her son Barry, numerous grand children, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, extended families and relatives across the country. Thelma will be laid to rest next to her husband Donald at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery in Fair Oaks. Due to the Corona virus, there will be a private family gathering at internment and possibly a memorial service at a better time in the future.



